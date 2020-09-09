Cottondale High postpones two football games after three students test positive

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — Cottondale High School officials will postpone its next two games after three students tested positive for coronavirus.

The Cottondale Hornets played their very first game of the season against the Wewahitchka Gators Friday. Along with the three positive students another 28 students are now in quarantine, according to the school’s Facebook page.

During the game, neither students, nor the coaching staff or vast majority of the fans were wearing masks and while social distancing was encouraged it did appear that fans followed the instructions.

Cottondale was scheduled to face Bozeman on Sept. 18 and Liberty County on Friday. Bozeman Head Coach Jason Griffin said Wednesday that he is looking for a different opponent or to be added to a jamboree in the area.