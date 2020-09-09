Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Cottondale High postpones two football games after three students test positive

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — Cottondale High School officials will postpone its next two games after three students tested positive for coronavirus.

The Cottondale Hornets played their very first game of the season against the Wewahitchka Gators Friday. Along with the three positive students another 28 students are now in quarantine, according to the school’s Facebook page.

During the game, neither students, nor the coaching staff or vast majority of the fans were wearing masks and while social distancing was encouraged it did appear that fans followed the instructions.

Cottondale was scheduled to face Bozeman on Sept. 18 and Liberty County on Friday. Bozeman Head Coach Jason Griffin said Wednesday that he is looking for a different opponent or to be added to a jamboree in the area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Panhandle courts to move to phase 2

Vape Veto

Eric Trump in PCB

Scooter Ban in Panama City Beach

Gulf Power Sending Help to Louisiana

Tracking the Tropics: Atlantic basin active as peak hurricane season arrives

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the