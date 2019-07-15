Correctional officers injured by inmate

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — Three correctional officers were injured Sunday after being stabbed by an inmate at Apalachee Correctional Institution East.

Tyrece Fleming

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, inmate Tyrece Fleming stabbed the officers using an improvised weapon, causing serious injuries.

The officers were taken to a hospital but have since been released.

FDOC says The Department’s Office of Inspector General is conducting an investigation, and the Office of Institutions is reviewing the incident.