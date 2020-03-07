Coronavirus: two dead and two new presumptive positive cases in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Health has announced that two individuals have died in Florida from the coronavirus and there are now two new presumptive positive cases identified in Broward County.

A previously announced patient from Santa Rosa County has died following an international trip. A newly identified patient who was in their seventies that tested presumptive positive in Lee County has also died after an international trip.

In Broward County, a 75-year-old male and a 65-year-old male have both been identified as presumptive positive.

They will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.