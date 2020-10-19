Coronavirus shuts down early voting site in Okaloosa County

FILE – In this Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, file photo a poll worker displays “I Voted” stickers during the first day of early voting in Las Vegas. Democrats have kept Nevada in their column in every presidential election since 2004. But political strategists and organizers on the ground warn Nevada is still a swing state. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File)

CRESTVIEW, Fla. – Okaloosa County officials have shut down an early voting site after the supervisor of elections and employee in his office contracted coronavirus, officials wrote in a news release.

Paul Lux, supervisor of elections for Okaloosa County, “will work remotely and self-isolate for the recommended time-period while operations for the November 3 General Election continue,” officials wrote. “Out of an abundance of caution and concern for public safety, the Crestview office will be closed to the public until further notice.”

Officials wrote that early voting will continue as scheduled from October 19 through October 31, 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. all days, at the remaining four locations:

Okaloosa County Administration Building1250 Eglin PkwyShalimar, FL 32579 Crestview Community Center1446 Commerce Dr.Crestview, FL 32539 Destin Community Center101 Stahlman Ave.Destin, FL 32541 Niceville Community Center204 Partin DriveNiceville, FL 32578

“As in the March 17 Presidential Preference Primary and August 18 Primary Election, all polling places will continue to adhere to CDC guidelines to provide a safe and sanitary environment for voters and Poll Workers,” officials wrote. “A variety of personal protective equipment and sanitizing measures are available at all polling places, and Poll Workers have been trained on proper disinfecting procedures. Voters and Poll Workers are strongly encouraged to wear masks and respect others while in the polling places.”

Voters concerned about Coronavirus may request a Vote-by-Mail ballot until October 24 at 5:00 pm. Should they wish to hand-deliver it, they may deliver them to secured dropboxes outside either Supervisor of Elections office location or any Early Voting site during Early Voting hours only.

All ballots must be received by 7:00 pm on November 3, Election Day.