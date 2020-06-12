Coronavirus pandemic impacting the court system

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Courts across Florida are preparing for reopening after being closed to the public for nearly three months. The closures caused many criminal cases to be postponed for months on end.

Since March, the 14th Judicial Circuit has been operating under tight restrictions and not holding any in-person criminal hearings, leading to a backlog of criminal cases. But now they are preparing to enter phase 2 of reopening which is less than a month away.

“A lot of folks that have pending criminal charges that are not incarcerated, their court dates have been postponed to July and August and beyond in some cases,” said Chief Judge Christopher Patterson with the 14th Judicial Circuit.

The court is still operating in phase 1 and should be able to transition to phase 2 by July 6th as long as conditions of the pandemic do not worsen.

“We’ll do criminal cases first at the circuit and county levels going forward and then civil cases where we can,” said Judge Patterson.

Currently, all hearings are being held via Zoom which the Judge says has both pros and cons. While some cases end up taking longer to hear due to technology issues, Judge Patterson believes the public may see more electronic hearings in the future.

“It’s gonna save them significant time if they [lawyers] and their clients can be in their offices, the court is here, and we can handle those cases remotely,” said Judge Patterson.

Once the pandemic began, filings with the court drastically went down across the state. But now they’re seeing an uptick once again.

“I think that has a lot to do with people feeling comfortable coming to the court and making certain filings, although they can do those electronically, many people may not have that ability,” said Judge Patterson.

When phase 2 begins, Judge Patterson says they will have extra sanitation stations for those entering the courthouse.