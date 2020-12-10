Coronavirus outbreak shuts down Bozeman High School

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The high school portion of Deane Bozeman School is shutting down until after the Christmas holidays because of a coronavirus outbreak.

What follows is a news release from Bay District Schools:

As expected, our entire country is seeing a spike in Covid-19 cases after the Thanksgiving Break and BDS has also noted a slight increase. At this time, given that approximately 1/3 of the high school student population at Deane Bozeman is under quarantine, we have made the difficult decision to close the high school section (grades 9-12) effective today through the end of the Christmas holidays.

This decision, like all decisions related to Covid-19, is made in full cooperation with the Florida Department of Health and we appreciate their continued guidance, advice and support.

This decision ONLY impacts the high school students, high school teachers and high school support staff members. Students will be learning from home via BayLink and all faculty and staff members will continue to report to work to teach remotely and support students via distance learning. ALL high school sports, clubs and other activities are cancelled at this time.

We know this news will be disconcerting to our students, parents and employees but we feel it is the most prudent move to make at this time in the interest of student and staff safety. Although only 10 high school students tested positive after the Thanksgiving Break, CDC quarantining guidelines mandate that more than 189 students quarantine due to the close contact rules. In our experience, students who are asked to quarantine as close contacts do not go on to develop Covid but we are committed to following the CDC’s guidelines and the guidance of our partners at the FLDOH.

Deane Bozeman staff members will be working with families who need to check out devices to complete remote learning. All teachers will be reaching out to their students as well to ensure that everyone is familiar with the transition that’s happening and that all students know how to log in, access their live lessons and assignments just as they have been throughout the quarantining process.

A news conference about the shutdown is scheduled for 11 a.m.