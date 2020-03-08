Coronavirus: Okaloosa County woman tests presumptively positive

TALLAHASSEE Fla. — An Okaloosa County woman has tested presumptively positive for the coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health.

On Saturday evening, Health Department officials announced that they have identified two more presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Florida.

In Okaloosa County, a 61-year-old female has been identified, and in Volusia County, a 66-year-old female has been identified.

Both individuals have a history of recent travel outside of the United States and have been isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

The Florida Department of Health reports that it is “working closely with the patients, potential close contacts of each case and health care providers to isolate and monitor persons who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and implement testing of anyone who may develop COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough or shortness of breath.”

