Coronavirus not impacting Port PC’s import and export activity so far

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Port Panama City spoke on Coronavirus concerns on Wednesday as the Port prepares to load cargo onto a vessel heading to the Far East on Friday.

It will be the first time Panama City has exported to Asia in decades.

The Port’s Executive Director, Wayne Stubbs, said the Port has been paying close attention to updates to protocol released by the U.S. Coast Guard, but as of now there are no concerns to public health where the Port is concerned.

“We do have some new business going out to Asia, but those vessels have been elsewhere in the world before they come in here and load for Asia so we’re not seeing quick transit between Asia and here,” said Stubbs. “Now, if it spreads and gets into a lot of other countries, I’m sure these restrictions might be reviewed and updated but so far I think the risk here has really been minimal.”

Stubbs said that while the Port is planning to send products to the Far East, they do not receive ships from China; only Mexico, Europe and South America.

“We don’t receive any containerized cargo from Asia, as we don’t receive any cargo from Asia,” he said. “So again, unless it becomes more prevalent around the world in some of the markets we’re involved in we don’t expect a lot of direct impact.”

Stubbs said they are also paying attention to how supply chains are being impacted by the virus and the shutting down of factories in China and elsewhere.

There are still no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the state of Florida.

Port Panama City will continue to operate normally unless otherwise directed by the U.S. Coast Guard.