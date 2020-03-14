Coronavirus: Florida Department of Health announces 25 new cases, one new death

Your mindset may make that virus seem riskier

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) announced on Saturday morning that 25 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Florida, and one more Florida resident has died from the disease.

That resident was a 68 year-old female from Orange County, Florida. The resident was tested in California after travel to Asia, and has since deceased.

There are now 64 diagnosed cases of the novel coronavirus across the state, but still none confirmed in Bay County.

According to FDOH, as of now, there are 221 pending tests and 478 negative test results. There are also 365 people currently under public health monitoring.

Below is a list of all the new cases identified by FDOH: