Coronavirus by the numbers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle has seen a recent surge of coronavirus cases but on Monday morning no new cases were reported, according to the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

Bay County has 24 cases. One person, a 93-year-old local resident, died from COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Calhoun County has three cases.

Franklin County currently has 2 cases and Gulf, Holmes and Washington counties each have one case.

Jackson County has 4 cases.

Walton County has a total of 23.

Okaloosa County has 62 cases.

Florida has 13,324 cases and 236 deaths.

The United States has 337,971 cases. There have been 9,654 deaths and 17,582 recoveries.

Worldwide there are 1,289,380 cases and 270,372 people have recovered from the virus.

