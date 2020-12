Coronavirus by the numbers for Tuesday, Dec. 15

A model of a coronavirus is displayed next to boxes for COVID-19 vaccines at an exhibit by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. China said Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, that it is joining the COVID-19 vaccine alliance known as COVAX. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Bay County

—Total Cases: 9,931

—Residents: 9,549

—Non-Residents: 382

—Deaths: 186

—Hospitalizations: 481

Liberty County

—Total Cases: 655

—Residents: 654

—Non-Residents: 1

—Deaths: 14

—Hospitalizations: 17

Franklin County

—Total Cases: 850

—Residents: 837

—Non-Residents: 13

—Deaths: 4

—Hospitalizations: 11

Gulf County

—Total Cases: 1,151

—Residents: 1,136

—Non-Residents: 15

—Deaths: 24

—Hospitalizations: 67

Calhoun County

—Total Cases: 1,007

—Residents: 1,005

—Non-Residents: 2

—Deaths: 24

—Hospitalizations: 45

Jackson County

—Total Cases: 4,166

—Residents: 4,112

—Non-Residents: 54

—Deaths: 107

—Hospitalizations: 251

Holmes County

—Total Cases: 1,339

—Residents: 1,317

—Non-Residents: 22

—Deaths: 19

—Hospitalizations: 48

Walton County

—Total Cases: 4,248

—Residents: 3,854

—Non-Residents: 394

—Deaths: 40

—Hospitalizations: 177

Okaloosa County

—Total Cases: 10,853

—Residents: 10,733

—Non-Residents: 119

—Deaths: 185

—Hospitalizations: 466

Washington County

—Total Cases: 1,678

—Residents: 1,662

—Non-Residents: 16

—Deaths: 29

—Hospitalizations: 109

Florida’s total cases: 1,143,794

Florida Residents: 1,124,742

Resident Hospitalizations: 58,612

Resident Deaths: 20,082

Non-Resident Deaths: 283

Total confirmed cases globally: 73,406,636

Total deaths globally: 1,633,180

Total recoveries globally: 41,544,368

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 16,710,514

Total deaths in the U.S.: 303,453

