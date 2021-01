Coronavirus by the numbers for Friday, January 22

Bay County

Total Cases: 15,044, 92 case increase

Residents: 14,441, 88 case increase

Non-Residents: 603, 4 case increase

Deaths: 261, . case increase

Hospitalizations: 642, 9 case increase

Liberty County

Total Cases: 958, 6 case increase

Residents: 957, 6 case increase

Non-Residents: 1, no increase

Deaths: 14, no increase

Hospitalizations: 22, no increase

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,164, 11 case increase

Residents: 1,139, 10 case increase

Non-Residents: 25, 1 case increase

Deaths: 9, 3 case increase

Hospitalizations: 25, no increase

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,602, 14 case increase

Residents: 1,583, 14 case increase

Non-Residents: 19, no increase

Deaths: 31, no increase

Hospitalizations: 83, 2 case increase

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,482, 11 case increase

Residents: 1,480, 11 case increase

Non-Residents: 2, no increase

Deaths: 36, 3 case increase

Hospitalizations: 54, 1 case increase

Jackson County

Total Cases: 5,470, 33 case increase

Residents: 5,409, 33 case increase

Non-Residents: 61, no increase

Deaths: 128, no increase

Hospitalizations: 310, no increase

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,004, 6 case increase

Residents: 1,973, 6 case increase

Non-Residents: 31, no increase

Deaths: 33, no increase

Hospitalizations: 75, no increase

Walton County

Total Cases: 6,010, 62 case increase

Residents: 5,421, 54 case increase

Non-Residents: 589, 8 case increase

Deaths: 62, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 246, 6 case increase

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 15,729, 180 case increase

Residents: 15,553, 178 case increase

Non-Residents: 175, no increase

Deaths: 270, 6 case increase

Hospitalizations: 595, 5 case increase

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,326, 11 case increase

Residents: 2,305, 11 case increase

Non-Residents: 21, no increase

Deaths: 30, no increase

Hospitalizations: 126, no increase

Florida’s total cases: 1,627,603, 13,719 case increase

Florida Residents: 1,597,849, 13,407 case increase

Resident Hospitalizations: 69,735, 453 case increase

Resident Deaths: 25,011, 272 case increase

Non-Resident Deaths: 394, 5 case increase

Total confirmed cases globally: 98,047,906, 739,302 case increase

Total deaths globally: 2,103,132, 18,037 case increase

Total recovered globally: 54,009,605

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 24,775,585, 205,245 case increase

Total deaths in the U.S.: 413,059, 4,182 case increase

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.