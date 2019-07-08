Cornerstone Family Fellowship dedicates new church building

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Another Panama City church reopened their doors on Sunday, nine months after Hurricane Michael.

Cornerstone Family Fellowship church on Airport Road dedicated the new building Sunday morning.

The congregation has been meeting outside in a tent ever since the hurricane tore down their original building.

They received over 50 individual donations in order to rebuild it.

Lead Pastor Greg Aldridge says the rebuilding process wasn’t an easy one.

“A lot of the challenges we had were problems with insurance companies not wanting to pay, we had problems with just getting things lined back up and getting things back in order,” said Aldridge. “Just getting in the tent and getting people to come to the services because it was either too cold or too hot.”

Pastor Aldridge is inviting members of the community who may not have their churches rebuilt yet to come to Cornerstone.