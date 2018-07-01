Cops on Top Summit for Heroes Honors Officers Who Have Been Killed in the Line of Duty

Paxton, Fla. - Officers lost in the line of duty were honored and remembered Saturday. Through the cops on top annual summit for heroes, families and friends of officers came from all over the state to Walton County.



Several people attending the Cops on Top Annual Summit have lost a loved one in the line of duty. Lynn Harwell lost her fiancé.



"Terry was an amazing man of god, an amazing public servant, friend, family member, my future husband," said Harwell.



Harwell's fiancé was a narcotics detective in Baton Rouge Louisiana who was shot on the job in 2005.



"It means so much to know that they're not forgotten, that they weren't just killed and taken out of our lives, and that their legacy lives on," said Harwell.



Teams from across the country met up at their states highest point to honor fallen officers. Locally that point is Britton Hill in Walton County.





"This ceremony was started because we wanted to recognize on a certain day at the highest point fallen officers from each state. this is important because when it first started i think there was four of us that showed up," said Harold Shover, Walton County Sheriff's Office Deputy.



The day of remembering started 12 years ago and has drastically grown throughout the years.



"Each year, it may be depressing to some, but for the family members and survivors that want to know that as long as someone remembers their family member they're still alive, its worth all the work," said Dep. Shover.



It's aimed to bring attention to the public about the dangers law enforcement officers face.

and to never forget those who were lost.



"They're not forgotten, their sacrifice wasn't in vain for no reason," said Harwell.



Thirteen fallen officers from all over the state as well as two k-9's were recognized at today's ceremony.