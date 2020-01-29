Copacabana set to be torn down within 60 days

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The battle to tear down the old Copacabana Hotel in St. Andrews is finally coming to an end. 

At Tuesday’s Panama City city commission meeting, commissioners voted to approve a development agreement with the owner of the property. 

The development agreement says the owner must demolish and remove all debris from the property within 60 days after approval. It also outlines what the requirements will be for both the owner and the city, which includes impact fees, credit and stormwater management considerations. 

Currently, there are no set development plans for the land after the building is torn down.

