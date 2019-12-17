Copacabana hotel may be coming to the ground

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The battle to tear down the old Copacabana Hotel in St. Andrews has been in the works for years. Now, residents may soon see the building come to the ground.

Sandui Wolf is the owner of Little Village that sits across the lake from the old Copacabana.

She says that it is time to see the old building come down.

“It has been a danger,” Wolf said. “We’ve seen kids jumping off the back and off the roof and it is just time for it to go.”

Panama City city commissioners are working with the owner of the property to demolish the building.

“We’re looking to enter into a development agreement in January,” said Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen. “it will go before the city commissioners.”

The development agreement will outline what the requirements will be for both the owner and the city, that includes impact fees, credit and storm water management considerations.

“We want to make sure that when it does get developed, that whoever the future developer is of that property has an opportunity to take advantage of those credits,” McQueen said.

After going through two public hearings in January, commissioners can approve the agreement. After the agreement is approved, the Copacabana will be demolished within 60 days.

“This is a step forward for the St. Andrews community,” McQueen said. “It is a win-win situation for the owner, it is a win for the city and ultimately, it is a win for the citizens.”

Currently, there are no set development plans for the land after the building is torn down.

