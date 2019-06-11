Copacabana Hotel enters into circuit court Video

PANAMA CITY, Fla. -- The battle to tear down the old Copacabana Hotel in St. Andrew's started long before Hurricane Michael. But now, the code enforcement case will go before a judge in the circuit court.

The city's magistrate wants to tear down the structure as it breaks multiple code violations. It was supposed to be torn down back in 2017.

But the owners of the property appealed this decision, and this case is now entering into circuit court for review.

"It's just taken too long, so that is why we have stepped in with code enforcement," said Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki. "We will see what the Magistrate and court says, and we will follow whatever legal ramifications that we have to follow."

Local businesses surrounding the abandoned hotel, like its next-door neighbor Los Antojitos, are ready to see the building go down as well.

"It's not benefiting St. Andrews to keep it in the condition that its in and it's time for it to come down for sure."