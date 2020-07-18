Controversial photo sparks protest at Panama City Police Department

Local activists are upset over the promotion of Panama City Police Officer Melanie Law .

Their protest today at the police department stemmed from a controversial photo on social media last month.

This is the photo in question taken on May 31 at a different local protest.

The photo shows Panama City Police then – Lieutenant Melanie Law standing behind a sign that reads “black labs matter.”

The incident happened during a black lives matter protest on May 31 off 23rd Street and Highway 77.

Within a few days, Tony Bostick filed a complaint with Panama City Police.

“They never got back to us,” said Bostick. “I guess they didn’t want to dialogue what had happened.”

The situation intensified on July 10, when Lieutenant Law was promoted to captain.

“You turn around 45 days or so and you go ahead and promote her,” said Bostick. “That is bad optics no matter where you are or where you’re from.”

Bostick is the Vice President of the Northwest Florida Minority Business Chambers. He was joined at the protest with representatives from the LEAD Coalition and the LGBTQ Center.

Janice Lucus, the head of LEAD Coalition, was very vocal at the protest as well.”

“In light of what’s happening nationally it’s time for us to advance our conversation locally,” said Lucas.

And Cindy Wilker, the president of the LGBTQ Center, says she believes that all lives should be valued and affirmed.

“Today awareness isn’t enough,” said Wilker. “Action is necessary.”

Panama City Police say they did take action. When the photo first surfaced, they placed Melanie law on administrative leave and then conducted a thorough investigation.”

That investigation determined that law did not see the offensive signs when she posed for the picture.

She says she posed for pictures with many people at the protest that day, hoping to show unity between law enforcement and citizens.

Police investigators say they found “no ill intent from captain melanie law and are confident in her ability to serve our community.”

The investigation is now closed.