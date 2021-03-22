Contractor charged with fraud

Micahel Smith

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Springfield police said a local subcontractor took $7,000 for cabinet work and then never did the work.

The victim, a general contractor, said he hired a subcontractor, who identified himself as Beau Smith to the Victim, to assist with a job.

“After paying the suspect, the suspect never began the work and the victim was unable to make contact with the suspect again,” officers wrote.

The suspect was later identified as 44-year old Michael Beau Smith, who operates MB Works Inc. As a result of the investigation, a warrant was obtained for Smith’s arrest for the charge of
grand theft.

Additional charges are pending in this case, officiers wrote.

If anyone believes they have been victimized by Smith, please contact Investigator Aaron
Wilson at (850) 558-5301. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to CrimeStoppers at (850) 785-
TIPS.

