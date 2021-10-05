Contract approved for new juvenile courthouse construction

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Commission voted Tuesday to approve a $12.5 million contract for construction.

The new courthouse will be built on the Southwest corner of the existing courthouse campus on McKenzie Avenue and will connect to the Bay County Courthouse.

The plans also include a new central entry point for both facilities.

Bay County Commission Chairman Robert Carroll said he is excited to move forward with the project and to have all the facilities in a centralized location.

“We are signing the contract today with the contractor and we can actually officially move this project forward, get the shovels in the ground, and commence with construction,” Carroll said. “It’ll take them about 14 months or so is what the contract timeline is to be substantially complete so we are excited to finally get this thing going and get the campus rebuilt and give some people some space to move around over there again.”

Carroll said the centralized location will be a huge improvement for residents as it eliminates the question of which courthouse they need to go to.