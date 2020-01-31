Construction will shut down parts of 23rd at night

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
road construction_1561478420643.PNG.jpg

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Drivers will encounter southbound intermittent lane closures on 23rd Street from south of Collegiate Drive to U.S. 98 starting next week, according to Florida’s Department of Transportation.

The closures will go from 10:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 for road improvements. Traffic control officers will assist in directing motorists through the work area.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area, to watch for construction equipment entering and leaving the roadway, and to use caution when driving through the work zone. Speeding fines are doubled when workers are present.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Mrs. Bell's Fourth Grade Music Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Bell's Fourth Grade Music Class"

New Skate Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Skate Park"

FL Association of Counties meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "FL Association of Counties meeting"

Bay County Job Fair to hold 33rd Annual Event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay County Job Fair to hold 33rd Annual Event"

Air Force Summit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Air Force Summit"

Local doctor says not to panic about coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local doctor says not to panic about coronavirus"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.