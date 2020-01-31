Construction will shut down parts of 23rd at night

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Drivers will encounter southbound intermittent lane closures on 23rd Street from south of Collegiate Drive to U.S. 98 starting next week, according to Florida’s Department of Transportation.

The closures will go from 10:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 for road improvements. Traffic control officers will assist in directing motorists through the work area.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area, to watch for construction equipment entering and leaving the roadway, and to use caution when driving through the work zone. Speeding fines are doubled when workers are present.