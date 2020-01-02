Construction to begin on Hathaway Bridge water main

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Utilities and Marshall Brothers Construction will begin construction of a new 5,500-foot-long subaqueous water main below St. Andrews Bay at the Hathaway Bridge on Monday, officials wrote in a news release.

During construction, Carl Gray Park and the boat ramp on the east side of the bridge will be closed to the public. Additionally, the boat ramp and park on the west side of the Hathaway Bridge will be closed. The closures will be from Jan. 6 to March 31.

In early 2018, the county discovered a leak in the water main located inside the Hathaway Bridge that supplies water to eastern Panama City Beach. A temporary support line was immediately installed on the sidewalk of the eastbound bridge. In cooperation with the Florida Department of Transportation, a project was developed to install a new water main below the bay by horizontal directional drilling. While recovery efforts from Hurricane Michael have delayed the project, the final design is now complete and construction is ready to begin.

The temporary support line located atop the Hathaway Bridge will be removed and the sidewalk reopened once the new, underwater main is operable and established.