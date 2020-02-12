Construction set to begin on Bay High STEM building

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Construction will soon be underway in downtown Panama City for a long-awaited project

Bay District officials say they are moving forward with the new STEM building at Bay High School. 

The $20 million rebuild will replace some of the oldest classrooms in the district. 
The facility will be built at the corner of Harrison and 13th Street and will eventually be joined by new parking across Harrison avenue and a new $10 million fine arts building on the school grounds. 

The facilities will be best in class, officials said.

“It’s going to be as nice or nicer than anything else in Northwest Florida so we expect to have additional inquiries on using the facility as well,” said Lee Walters, the Bay District Director of Facilities.

Construction is expected to begin later this month and last about 16 months. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on March 3.

