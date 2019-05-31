Construction of Steak 'n Shake nears completion
PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Lots of hungry burger lovers will soon have another option here in Bay County!
Construction of 'Steak 'n Shake' on 23rd Street is nearing completion with an announcement of a grand opening expected soon.
'Steak 'n Shake' is famous for its steakburgers and hand-dipped milkshakes.
The company was founded 85 years ago in the town of Normal, Illinois by original owner Gus Belt.
