Construction continues on 23rd Street flyover project

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction is in high gear and heading east on the new Panama City flyover.

“We’re working on some of the walls that will be part of the structure for the 23rd Street Flyover as well as working on some of our ramps,” said FDOT Spokesperson Ian Satter.

Drivers traveling east are using temporary U.S. 98 to travel into Panama City. Soon, traffic will roll just as it does on the westbound lanes.

“The opening of the westbound lanes has really proven to be a benefit for this area,” Satter said. “It has moved traffic much more quickly and efficiently and it is a lot safer for people to be able to travel this particular area.”

When the westbound lanes of the first opened Satter saw some concerns.

“I think the first couple of weeks it is very normal when you have a new traffic pattern for people to be concerned or have questions,”” Satter said. “We did have some of those, but as time went on, people realized how efficient 23rd Street access was.”

However, his office is getting positive feedback and sure he’ll get the same once the eastbound lanes are open.

“When we fully open it up you are going to have a much more free-flow of traffic as well as a safer environment for people who live and work and visit this area,” Satter said.

The eastbound lanes will be open within the next six months and the full flyover project will be completed by fall of 2020.

