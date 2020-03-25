Construction continues for Cain Griffin Park

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–Cain Griffin Park is on track to be open to the public by September after being under construction for the past few years.

Contractors just finished pouring in new sidewalk around the perimeter of the park and putting up lights on the ball fields. Crew are currently building the concession stands.

The park is currently undergoing many improvement projects with different contractors working on different features of the park.

The City of Lynn Haven plans on using the park for sporting events in the future.

“It’s gonna be a wonderful park. It’s got multiple ball fields. It’s got a huge concession area, an extended splash pad, walking area, tennis courts, basketball, big playground for the kids. It’s gonna be a nice park,” said Bobby Baker, Lynn Haven’s Director of Public Works.

All parks in Lynn Haven remain open during the pandemic. Baker says it provides a great opportunity for families to get fresh air and enjoy all the parks have to offer.