Construction begins on third segment of State Road 390 project

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Friday, motorists will start to see construction beginning on the third segment of State Road 390. 

The work will extend from 23rd Street to Baldwin road. The Florida Department of Transportation is widening the road from two lanes to six lanes. 

This is a 17 million dollar project that will ultimately expand the highway from 23rd Street to Highway 77. 

F-DOT spokesperson, Ian Satter, says this whole project will have a positive impact on the community. 

“you are going to have a much easier commute,” Satter said. “The free flow of traffic is going to be there, you are going to have more lanes, there will be reduced congestion and that is going to improve safety.” 

This third segment is set to be finished in 2024. The other two segments are scheduled to open up sometime in 2022 or 2023.

