Construction begins on new Franklin County Human Services Center

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A facility to help those who are struggling with substance abuse in Franklin County broke ground last Wednesday.

A non-profit behavioral health provider, Disc Village, began construction on the Franklin County Human Services Center in partnership with Sheriff A.J. Smith to help combat the meth issue in the area.

The center will offer services that aren’t currently available in the area.

The center will provide help for those struggling with substance abuse and will bring behavioral health, child welfare, and outpatient services to Franklin County.

The facility will be located adjacent to Weems Memorial Hospital in Apalachicola.

They hope to be finished by fall 2022.