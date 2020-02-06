Conservationists buy Florida lake with Gulf oil spill funds

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) – The Nature Conservancy has acquired a 20,161 acre piece of land in the Florida Panhandle, calling it one of the largest conservation wins in over a decade.

In a press release Wednesday, the organization said safeguarding Lake Wimico will help preserve and protect the water quality of Apalachicola River, Apalachicola Bay and Gulf of Mexico.

It also creates a protected refuge for resident and migratory wildlife, including many imperiled species.

The acquisition was paid with funds from Deepwater Horizon criminal penalties designated for the benefit of natural resources.

