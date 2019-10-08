Congressmen visit Tyndall Air Force Base almost one year after Hurricane Michael

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — Tyndall Air Force Base has plans to turn the facility into a base of the 21st century, and a couple of U.S. Congressmen said Monday they are here to help.

U.S. Representatives Neal Dunn and Doug Lamborn toured the base Monday to see the damage that remains after the storm, but also to check the progress the base has made.

“I come to Tyndall on a pretty regular basis and, of course, it gets better every time I come,” said Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Panama City.

Rep. Lamborn is the ranking member of the House Armed Service Committee for Readiness.

“Now that I know better than ever, having come down here at the request of Neal Dunn and having seen what the missions are here in Tyndall Air Force Base, I know that this is a national asset,” said Lamborn, R-Colorado.

Their steps moving forward to help Tyndall’s rebuild involve working to have Congress to pass the National Defense Authorization Act and the Appropriations Bill.

“With the help of Neal Dunn and other great people in Congress, I think we are going to get the job done and we are going to rebuild Tyndall,” Lamborn said.