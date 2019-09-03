Congressman Neal Dunn sits down with News 13 to discuss the US immigration policy

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With immigration in the forefront of everyone’s mind, News 13 got the chance to sit down with Congressman Neal Dunn to discuss U.S. Immigration policy.



Dunn believes there is a significant need to increase the size of detention facilities at the border to accommodate the growing population of unlawful migrants.



But, with strict rules at the border only allowing these families to be kept for 90 days, it makes it more difficult to control who is coming in and out.



Congressman Dunn says the Mexican cartel makes more money from human trafficking than the U.S. Spends on homeland security.



“It doesn’t make sense for a lot of different reasons. Here’s the most salient reason, human trafficking. We are watching the largest human trafficking operation in the history of the world happen at our border with Mexico right now. 400 thousand people entering this country illegally per month, not a year.. a month,” said Dunn.



Dunn hopes to see a more permanent and strict immigration policy implemented in the near future.