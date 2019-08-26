Congressman Neal Dunn receives ‘Spirit of Enterprise’ award

MARIANNA, Fla (WMBB)– Congressman Neal Dunn was honored by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Marianna Monday.



The Chamber presented Dunn with the “Spirit of Enterprise” award for his time dedicated to small businesses and the workforce.​



The U.S. Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce to present the award locally at the Rivertown Community Church. ​



Dunn says he is honored to receive the award, but he knows there is still a lot of work to be done for our local economy.​

“We’re pushing about 3 or 4 additional tax bills right now that would specifically help people who are in disaster zones because there’s an area where all of a sudden you have an injured economy and until you get that economy going again, the revenue from the tax roles are actually going down,” said Neal Dunn, Congressman for Florida’s 2nd Congressional District.



Members of Congress who side with the business community more than 70% of the time on legislative issues are eligible to receive the award.​