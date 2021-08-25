Congressman Neal Dunn posts security alert warning Americans to leave Kabul airport in Afghanistan

(WMBB) — Congressman Neal Dunn wrote on Twitter Wednesday night that people should share an important security alert with friends or family that are in Afghanistan awaiting evacuation.
The security alert is warning Americans not to go to the Kabul airport because of security threats outside the gates of the airport.
Congressman Dunn also asked for prayers for our soldiers and those seeking refuge.
The security alert said that U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately.
The security alert also lists some actions to take…
- Be aware of your surroundings at all times, especially in large crowds.
- Follow the instructions of local authorities including movement restrictions related to curfews.
- Have a contingency plan for emergencies and review the Traveler’s Checklist.
- Monitor local media for breaking events and adjust your plans based on new information.
- Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program(STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.
- Follow the Department of State on Facebook and Twitter.