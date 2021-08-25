Congressman Neal Dunn posts security alert warning Americans to leave Kabul airport in Afghanistan

FILE – In this Aug. 24, 2021, file photo, provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, families walk towards their flight during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan. A school district in a San Diego suburb that is home to a large refugee population says many of its families who had taken summer trips to Afghanistan to see their relatives have gotten stuck there with the chaos following the withdrawal of U.S. troops. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP, File)

(WMBB) — Congressman Neal Dunn wrote on Twitter Wednesday night that people should share an important security alert with friends or family that are in Afghanistan awaiting evacuation.

The security alert is warning Americans not to go to the Kabul airport because of security threats outside the gates of the airport.

Congressman Dunn also asked for prayers for our soldiers and those seeking refuge.

If you know of someone who is currently in Afghanistan awaiting evacuation, please share this important security alert with them.



And please pray for all of our soldiers and those trying to seek refuge! https://t.co/CdbDWdpOPB — Dr. Neal Dunn (@DrNealDunnFL2) August 26, 2021

The security alert said that U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately.

The security alert also lists some actions to take…