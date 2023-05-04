PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Congressman Neal Dunn, R-Panama City, offered his thoughts on a variety of topics this week in an interview with News 13.

Dunn and his fellow Republicans passed a budget and are attempting to force President Joe Biden to the negotiating table.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Congress that the U.S. could default on its debt by June 1st if they do not raise or suspend the nation’s borrowing limit. The legal borrowing limit is $31.4 trillion. Treasury says it plans to borrow $726 billion during this quarter

“It’s irresponsible to spend more money than we have. OK, we can agree on that. And it’s absolutely irresponsible to spend more money at a faster rate than you’re your economy is growing if you’re increasing your debt faster. And that’s a real mistake,” Dunn said. “That’s a terrible mistake. So we really owe it to the people to be more responsible with the money that means going back and looking at where we spend our money and start really honestly cutting it.”

Dunn says one place he won’t cut is the U.S. Military. The congressman says the nation must protect itself at all times and could be on the precipice of a multi-front conflict. President Joe Biden strongly supported the Ukraine government after Russia invaded the country last year.

Dunn said he also supports arming and assisting the Ukraine military in their battle against the invaders.

“The trouble with ignoring Ukraine is then you’re going to be fighting the same war in Poland,” Dunn said. “And we know that this is true. This is 1939 all over again.”

Dunn added that Americans who opposed the government’s role in the conflict in Ukraine tended to either come from the very far right or the very far left.