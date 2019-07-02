Congressman Dunn touches on border visit

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- Congressman Neal Dunn took a trip to the southern border following the passing of a $4.7 billion border aid bill.

Dunn and his colleagues made the trip to see how operations truly are when it comes to processing migrants. The Panama City congressman was just one of the 8 doctors in Congress who took a trip to McAllen, Texas to see the process of medical screenings at the border. He said McAllen is one of the busiest processing centers and takes in anywhere from 900 to 1200 people a day.

However, the busy atmosphere does not impact the quality of care. “They get terrific care. They get very respectful, dignified, passionate care,” said Dunn.

Dunn said scabies and body lice are the most common illness seen but there are a number of illnesses that are treated. He went on to say that it’s a smooth run operation at the southern border from what he saw. However, Dunn said he does want to clear up rumors regarding any tensions between migrants and border agents after seeing operations for himself.

“The first thing that happens when they come in off the river is they’re handed food, water, they get a medical screening, and it’s a very low-pressure, welcoming thing, and nobody’s running away from border patrol. They come out of the river and they go straight to the border patrol officers,” he said.

He said the amount of funding designated is fair, and that every dollar will help with humanitarian aid at the border. “Our people down there are working so hard and so well and so kindly with all the migrants, but they are swamped,” said Dunn.