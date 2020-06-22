Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bay County continue rising

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In the past 30 days, Bay County has seen 110 positive COVID-19 tests and 13 hospitalizations, bringing the total diagnosed cases to 205. This includes 195 Bay County residents and 10 non-residents.

The Florida Department of Health received information about the cases ranging all ages and three connected with a long-term care facility.

Of the 6,463 tests processed in Bay County, 3% are positive. Of those positive cases, 13% have been hospitalized and 2% have died.

Addresses of Bay County residents 195 Panama City 133 Panama City Beach 26 Lynn Haven 21 Youngstown 4 Callaway 3 Southport 3 Parker 1 Tyndall Air Force Base 1 Fountain 2 Missing 1 Preliminary data from the Department of Health in Bay County of cases per town.

Bay Department of Health is now testing anyone with symptoms of COVID-19. Drive through testing will be available to anyone over the age of 18 with no symptoms or appointment necessary at the Callaway Arts and Conference Center on June 23 and at Rosenwald High School in Panama City on June 30.