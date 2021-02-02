Computer science class is paving the way for women in Walton County

SOUTH WALTON, Fla. (WMBB) — Two Walton High Schools are helping create a path for more women in science.

South Walton and Walton High School have seen an increase in women’s participation in computer science courses.

The College Board’s Female Diversity Award is helping to pave the way for women going into computer science.

“It is to advance female diversity in the computer workplace,” said South Walton’s Magnet Innovation Teacher Richard Komando. “So with that, I think it’s important that we are enabling females in the computer classes and encouraging them every step of the way.”

Komando is one of the Magnet Innovation teachers. He said he has seen more women join his AP Computer Science Principles course just within the past year.

“The biggest thing about this class is that it teaches girls how a computer thinks,” said Komando.

He said his computer principles class empowers women to see opportunities past just high school. And that is the case for both students, Katelyna and Catherine, at South Walton High School.

“I am planning on taking mechanical engineering after high school, so it definitely helped me study computers and different programming systems work behind the whole engineering scene,” said Catherine Field. “We started off with scratch and block coding and now we are actually writing the functions,” said Katelyna.

Fields was actually in the class which received the college board female diversity award. South Walton and Walton High schools are two out of 1,119 schools receiving this award.