Company Plans to Use 3D Printing Technology to Help Solve Housing Shortage

PARKER, Fla. - Another housing project is in the works in Bay County. Though in its early stages, it's aimed to be affordable, durable and made using cutting edge technology.

"I want to take land inside these communities that no one is doing anything with, and revitalize it by building quality homes," said New Community Homes CEO Mike Ross.

Mike Ross started his own company called new community homes after working with a French 3D printing construction company. By bringing their technology here to the United States, he hopes to build homes that are durable, affordable and livable, lasting more than a hundred years.

"I'm not doing something that hasn't been done, I'm just making it affordable," said Ross.

According to his plan, each home would cost $50,000 to construct minus the land purchase and would sell for a $100,000.

"A house that people in the 30 to 50k range, which is average in Bay County, could afford," said Ross.

Using the technology, he said the homes could be constructed and ready for move in within 30 days.

The first homes could be in Parker at 5116 Thornton Lane. Ross said the property owner is providing the lot for the homes, which used to be a mobile home park but is now cleared.

Parker Mayor Rich Musgrave welcomes the idea of more housing in Parker.

"Because of a severe need for housing in the area if there is anything that we have that we can potentially utilize, then it's something we have to explore," said Musgrave.

If all goes as planned Ross hopes to begin construction this fall.

"I'm sure we will have some public forums, so residents can voice their support or if they have concerns we certainly want to get them answered," said Musgrave.

