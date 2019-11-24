Community shows support for Harper Christian, local child diagnosed with cancer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–A true sense of community was felt Saturday afternoon as people came out to support Harper Christian, a local child who was diagnosed with brain cancer just three short weeks ago.



Harper attends Cherry Street Elementary and is currently undergoing chemotherapy at St. Judes Childrens Hospital in Memphis.



While she’s out of town, her community came together, hosting a bake sale and fundraiser in her honor.



Dozens of people at a time filled CityArts Cooperative, buying goods and raffles to raise money for Harper’s medical bills and her family.



Those planning the event say they’re overwhelmed by the generousity of their community as they go through this difficult time.



“Everybody came together and bought goods and donated for our raffle and we were able to raise over 7,000 for ‘Hope for Harper’. So, Harper if you see this sweetheart, we love you, Panama City’s pulling for you, we’re praying for you, and thank you to the community so much, so much,” said Kristi Hagler, a family friend.



People can continue to show their support for Harper by using the hashtag #HopeForHarper.



For more information on Harper’s story, visit https://www.facebook.com/hopeforharper9/ .