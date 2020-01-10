Community remembers Jimmy Patronis Sr.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–It’s a sad day in Bay County with the passing of an icon, Jimmy Patronis Senior. Patronis was a prominent business leader and family man who leaves behind a huge legacy. He’s being remembered as someone who gave back to his community in many ways.



Jimmy Patronis Sr. came to Panama City with his brother Johnny in the 1950’s, breaking into the restaurant business and later co-founding ‘Captain Anderson’s, one of the most famous seafood restaurants in the United States.



“You know people who come here for their family vacations will always come to Captain Anderson’s restaurant and that’s a legacy you know to not just great food but a great family,” said Dan Rowe, the Executive Director of the Bay County Tourism Development Council.



Patronis was a dedicated business man who made great contributions both inside and outside of the restaurant.



“He was very passionate for family, he was also very passionate for the Gulf of Mexico and our natural resources for sure. You know their life blood was the sea,” Rowe said.



The Patronis’ brothers invested heavily in real estate. They donated the land where Patronis Elementary School stands. They also bought large tracts of land surrounding Econfina Creek, which helps preserve the county’s drinking water supply.



“They’re a prime example of having a clear understanding of giving back to the community that provides for their own family,” said Carol Roberts, the President and CEO of the Bay County Chamber of Commerce.



Patronis also cared about the community’s future. He was a major supporter of the culinary program at Gulf Coast State College. The campus even named their state of art kitchen after the family, accrediting the programs success to the Patronis’.



“There were very few supporters that were as important, as influential as the Patronis’ to the culinary program here at Gulf Coast,” said Paul Ashman, an Associate Professor and Certified Pastry Chef at Gulf Coast State College.



Ashman went on say that Patronis’ legacy is hospitality, saying he never met anyone who was so genuinely excited to see people enter his restaurant.



“We just wish the best for his family and Gulf Coast stands by just whatever they need. Whatever we can do for the Patronis family we stand ready to do,” Ashman said.



Gulf Coast State College President, Dr. John Holdnak, also released a statement expressing his condolences.



“We are saddened to hear of the passing of our dear friend Jimmy Patronis, Sr. Mr. Patronis and the entire Patronis family have had such a profound impact on Gulf Coast State College, and have touched and changed the lives of so many in our community. The Patronis family continues to be a prestigious benefactor to the Gulf Coast State College Foundation, culinary arts program, and so many other facets of the college. They are a huge part of the GCSC family, and we would like to extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the entire family,” Holdnak said.



Patronis is survived by his wife Helen and their four sons, as well as a number of a grandchildren.



His granddaugher Anna says her fondest memories involve going to Florida State University football games with her grandfather.



“Some of my best memories with him are when we used to load up on Saturday mornings and go to Tallahassee to watch Florida State play. He taught me everything I know about football. I was the annoying granddaughter that kept asking 1,000 questions during the game. He had a love for FSU Football. And he loved sharing it with us,” Anna said.



Anna also says she hopes her grandfather is remembered for his love for others.



The family will have a viewing this upcoming Sunday 1/12 at Wilson’s Funeral Home from 3:00-6:00

The funeral will be Monday 1/13 at First Baptist Church of Panama City at 12:00 p.m.

The family will have a celebration of life on a later date at Capt. Anderson’s Restaurant.