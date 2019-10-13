Community remembers a local hero

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB)–It’s been four years since the passing of Dewey Adams, a Deputy Lieutenant with the Walton County Sheriffs Office, and today, he was honored.



Friends and family met up to celebrate his life and to make sure he’s never forgotten.



They shared memories, laughs, and tears at McLain’s Family Steakhouse in Defuniak Springs.



Lieutenant Adams joined the Walton County Sheriff’s office in 2005.



While working with the Sheriff’s Office, Lieutenant Adams took on many roles– some of those including the North District Lieutenant, a firearms instructor, and a member of the swat team.



“This is the place that when he was on duty he would come to eat with some of his guys and they would come eat and hang out and talk. And he loved seafood. And it’s important to me that he’s not forgotten. To let his son know that we may not see everybody all the time and we may not talk about him all the time but he’s never going to be forgotten he’s always here,” said Lisa Adams, the widow of Lt. Adams.



Friends and family say lieutenant Adams served his community with pride and dignity.