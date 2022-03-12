PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In the face of a tragedy, the Magnolia Hills community held a fundraiser to help out two local families that lost their homes in the Adkins Avenue Fire.

“That was the second attempt for a retirement home now I guess we are gonna go for a third one,” Bay County Resident Paul Shuman said.

He and his wife were one of the two families that lost their homes in the wildfire.

On Saturday, their neighbor Troy Brown organized a fundraiser to raise money for the Shuman’s and the Wilke’s.

“It’s overwhelming. I mean every part of this has been overwhelming. The tragedy itself, and then the outpouring from all the neighbors reaching out towards friends and family I had two old navy buddies from 35 years ago, they met me at the Winn Dixie had no idea they were coming. And they brought a card with everybody I spent time on the ship with they got it signed.”

Brown was giving rides to his neighbors to help them in and out of the Magnolia Hills neighborhood during the fires and that’s when he met the Shuman’s and saw that their home had burned down.

“It was heartbreaking and I just felt I needed to do something,” Brown said. “We appreciate everyone in the community. We were strong after the hurricane and we are strong now. So basically what you see is some signs around here, we are Magnolia Hills strong and that’s what we want people to know today.”

He decided to raise money through their neighborhood Facebook page. Before Saturday, he raised two $2,000.

The Wilkes family also lost their home in the fire.



“It’s almost been a week which is still surreal. We left our house on Friday and within seven minutes of leaving the house it had burned to the ground,” Bay County Resident Jackie Wilkes said.

She said she was shocked by all of the support they are receiving from the community.



“Looking around and seeing people here and a lot of these people we have never met before and we are just grateful.”

On Saturday they raised over $7,000 for the two families. They gave each family over $3,000.