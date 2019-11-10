Community plants trees in honor of lives lost

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)– It was a special morning for the ‘Compassionate Friends of Bay County’, a local non-profit, as they helped grieving families who have lost children in recent years.

The group met Saturday morning to plant 24 trees in honor of 24 lives lost too soon.

The trees were planted at A.L. Kinsaul Park in Lynn Haven in their new Children’s Memorial Garden.

The group has been planning the garden for years, and the project finally came to fruition on Saturday morning.

Over 50 volunteers came out to help plant the trees and reflect on the children they’ve lost. The group hopes to add a fountain and new benches to the garden soon.

Volunteer, Gary McElrath, lost two of his sons, and he said he looks forward to having a new peaceful place to visit.

“This is gonna be a memorial park that we can come down here and sit and think and pray and its gonna be a beautiful beautiful place to come to,” said McElrath.

The Compassionate Friends of Bay County meets once a month to offer peer to peer support to each other.

