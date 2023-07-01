PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A community picnic was serving free food and games to Panama City residents Saturday morning.

This event is the first of its kind, Skip Bondur, the event organizer says he plans on doing this event again next year.

Bondur is known in the community for his ‘Stuff the Bus’ organization and thought he should do something for the month of July.

Hotdogs, hamburgers, pick-up basketball, and great prizes were provided for free for all the people who showed up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“I think community is something that we’ve escaped from in our culture. Any time that I can get an opportunity to bring a group of people together just to hang out and smile and share stories and maybe if it’s nothing else, just to distract people from their life for a moment,” said Skip Bondur.

The giveaway raffle included prizes such as designer sunglasses, an Xbox 360, and even a Nintendo Switch.

Bondur’s 4th of July celebration brought in a healthy crowd who were eager to have a great time.