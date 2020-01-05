Community partners work to help Hurricane Michael victims with continued issues

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — As Hurricane Michael victims continue to deal with a variety of problems caused by the storm, community partners worked on Saturday to make it an easier transition back to normal life through a hurricane resources event put on by HBCU Adventures at Rutherford High School.

For Bay County resident Sharyl Wietrzychowski, it’s been a frustrating year.

“I don’t want to lose any more money on this guy,” she said.

She’s been dealing with shady contractors, and just wants her roof fixed.

“[I’m] trying to get him actually to do the work that he said he was going to do,” she explained.

She is one of hundreds all dealing with similar stories, as well as other kinds of issues following the storm.

“Some people having problems with contractors, some with insurance companies, some with their adjustors,” said Tony Bostick with HBCU Adventures.

So, HBCU Adventures brought resources together for residents like Wietrzychowski to work on finding solutions.

“One last ditch effort to try to get as much help to as many people as we possibly can,” said Bostick.

The event made resources available for residents, like lawyers, state agency officials, BCSO fraud investigators, and local contractors.

“We can’t stand the bad contractors that have come through,” said Chris Guesnard with Claremont Property Co., who was at the event to help. “They make everybody look bad so it’s tough watching people hurt.”

It’s all to help get residents on a less bumpy road to recovery.

“People are still hurting, and we’re here to help them,” said Guesnard. “Hopefully this will help a lot of people out.”