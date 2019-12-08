Community participates in gingerbread house decorating contest

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–Panama City Beach was coated with frosting and sugar as the community came out to participate in a gingerbread house decorating competition Saturday afternoon.

Lindsey’s Furniture hosted the contest, encouraging everyone to get into the holiday spirit while putting their decorating skills to the test.

The store supplied participants with a Candyland kit, hoping to level the playing field. But everyone was able to spice it up and bring their own decorations.

Some even going as far as bringing their own christmas lights. Families had two hours to whip up their best creation.

Those working the contest said they enjoyed seeing all the families having a great time.

“We are giving out prizes but we wanted it to be more of a community event, just something fun for everybody to get out and do and its been a good one so we feel like its a good turnout,” said Amanda Martin, the President of Lindsey’s Furniture.

The furniture store invited the public to come out and vote on the designs, coming up with three winners.

All three families won a brand new piece of furniture just in time for the holidays.

First place scored a sofa, second place won a love seat, and third place went home with a recliner.

