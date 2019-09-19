Community outreach fair to be held for those in need

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–While residents continue to recover from Hurricane Michael, it’s important to recognize that there are still many resources available.



The City of Panama City and the Department of Juvenile Justice will be holding a community outreach resources education fair Thursday.



The event will be from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at the Glenwood Community center on East Ninth Street in Panama City.



Local resource providers will be in attendance to help residents get what they need to make a full recovery from Hurricane Michael.



Attendees will be able to talk with vendors and get help in areas where they may have not been able to get help in the past.



“We will be there, habitat will be there so some of the resources would be for example if they found a a place to live and they didn’t have resources to pay the first months rent, or security deposit or utilities deposit, we have that funding available,” said Michael Johnson, Community Development Director.



Light refreshments and door prizes will also be provided.