Community members reflect on a year into pandemic

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– It’s now been more than a year since the COVID-19 virus changed life as we know it.

On March 17, 2020, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued temporary restrictions for bars, nightclubs, and restaurants in the state in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. Bars and nightclubs were ordered to close entirely, while restaurants were ordered to operate at 50% capacity.

It’s a day that’s forever etched in Christina Singletary’s memory. Singletary is the manager at Capt. Anderson’s restaurant.

“Our first reaction was what are we going to do,” Singletary said

Singletary said she was committed to finding a solution that kept people safe and her restaurant in business.

“So we picked up the pieces and the employees we absolutely needed and we made to-go orders, carry-out, and carry-out to the car. We made it work and it was tough,” she said.

Singletary wasn’t the only one making tough calls, local officials like Panama City Beach City Councilman. Geoff McConnell recalls making the decision to close the beaches on March 20.

“I think I said at the time it was the most difficult decision I ever had to make because it had such a widespread impact, not only our visitors but our business owners and our employees of those businesses,” McConnell said.

Bay County saw its first case on March 21.

The Panama City Beach City council would later go on to be the only municipality in Bay county to pass a mask mandate on July 27th which would end on August 28.

Looking back, McConnell said he wishes they knew more about the virus to make more educated decisions.

“Unfortunately I feel like now we would have made a different decision considering what we know now, but we did the best we could with the information that we had at the time,” McConnell said.

That lack of information also impacted healthcare professionals as well.

“It was scary we didn’t want our families to be exposed but we had to see our patients,” said Dr. Rubina Azam of Baldwin Pediatrics.

Now with three vaccine options making their way throughout the community, Dr. Azam said it’s nothing short of a medical miracle, but we have not turned the corner just yet.

“We can not let our guards down. So if we continue with the vaccination, social distancing, masking up, and taking all the precautions, yes I believe and agree that hopefully by summer you know we will turn the corner around,” Azam said.