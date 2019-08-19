Community members hold town hall meeting to discuss recent racist incidents

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Community members are calling for action when it comes to the racist video released on snapchat by a Mosley High School student.

Officials with the student advocacy center called a town hall meeting on Sunday, to discuss not just this issue, but past incidents in schools and on social media across the county.

The meeting featured speakers from around the community, discussing different ways to address this problem and working out a plan of action to tackle it.

Some say their kids have even felt afraid to go to school.

“We just our concerned, especially for our young people, just young African-American children that are concerned about their safety,” said Reuben Sparks, a Panama City Resident. “We just want to see what is going on and what adults can do about it.”

Some solutions discussed at the meeting were to educate the community about the importance of voting, as well as to teach kids to say something if they feel unsafe or know of a threat.