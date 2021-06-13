Community gathers together for unity service

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — Religious leaders from different churches hosted an event centered around unity on Sunday.

The organizers goal was to bring everyone together- no matter their race or denomination.

Community members from different denominations and backgrounds gathered together in the park to sing worship songs and read passages of scripture.

The idea for the unity service came after the death of George Floyd last year and that’s when local pastors decided to come together and pray together as leaders.



“In scripture it tells us that we need to be united and as the Lord is one, we need to be one as well. So we are like you know what? We need to get together, black and white, it doesn’t matter denomination. We need to come together as one, just as the Lord is one, ” said Lead Pastor of Catalyst Church, Zachary Sutton.

For the past year pastors in the area have been meeting for prayer in anticipation of the unity service.

Senior pastor of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church and newly elected Lynn Haven Mayor, Jesse Nelson, said they decided it was important to come together not just as pastors, but as churches.

“It means that we are greater than our differences and that through Jesus Christ we can actually come together in unity, said Nelson. “We’ve been able to build bridges and break down those barriers that have separated us through the power of Jesus Christ.”

Nelson said they even started a sermon series prior to the event where several pastors were preaching similar passages so that their congregations could have a unity of spirit and mind.

The unity service was held at Sharon Sheffield Park in Lynn Haven. The event was open to everyone no matter your race, denomination, or doctrinal beliefs.